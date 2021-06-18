Home
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
·
Sunday, November 14th, 2021 at 1:41pm
@mcd_productions
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ~ Tickets for the hotly anticipated return of
@alt_j
to Dublin's
@3OlympiaTheatre
next May are now on sale!
Grab yours at
https://t.co/bzX55r1KGF
⭐️
View on Twitter
1
0
MCD Productions
·
Sunday, November 14th, 2021 at 1:24pm
@mcd_productions
⭐️ 𝗪𝗜𝗡 𝗪𝗜𝗡 𝗪𝗜𝗡 ⭐️
LIKE + follow the link below for your chance to WIN 2 x tickets to see Gary Barlow in Dublin OR Belfast later this month!
➤ 𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗥:
https://t.co/0O90CYcZBP
🎵🎶
View on Twitter
0
6
MCD Productions
·
Sunday, November 14th, 2021 at 1:21pm
@mcd_productions
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ~
@GretaVanFleet
are set to play their biggest Dublin headliner yet at Fairview Park next June!
Get your tickets now at
https://t.co/yw7BjgTht0
https://t.co/gKsaZQFgN4
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
·
Sunday, November 14th, 2021 at 1:16pm
@mcd_productions
𝗗𝗢𝗡'𝗧 𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦 ⚡️
@wiffygriffy
is finally coming to
@AcademyDublin
on 29th March, now upgraded to the Main Room due to demand!
Limited tickets back on sale at
https://t.co/tnqP3CRs1Y
⭐️
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions
·
Sunday, November 14th, 2021 at 11:39am
@mcd_productions
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ~ Hilarious father-daughter duo
@Pat_Shortt
&
@faye_shortt
bring their new show 'Well' to
@3OlympiaTheatre
this February!
Tickets on sale NOW at
https://t.co/jVRMFMFcyW
⚡️
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
·
Sunday, November 14th, 2021 at 11:39am
@mcd_productions
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ~
@TheCoronas
are set to play the Summer Series at Trinity College Dublin on 1st July!
TICKETS
https://t.co/IjsQ2EpBiM
☀️
View on Twitter
3
8
