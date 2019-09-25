Home
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Monday, February 17th, 2020 at 4:23pm
✵ South Cali rock legends
@FuManchuBand
are coming to
@ButtonFactory20
this September alongside special guests
@ElectricCitizn
!
➤ Tickets on sale Friday 10am ⚡️
https://t.co/XG3oAq2GOB
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
8Radio
@8RadioIreland
Monday, February 17th, 2020 at 2:52pm
‼️COMPETITION TIME‼️
Win tickets to the
@fumanchuband
30th anniversary tour
@ButtonFactory20
September 28th
BEFORE they go on sale this Friday!
(Thanks to
@mcd_productions
)
Follow & RT to enter!
https://t.co/oVU9DTk7Cj
View on Twitter
15
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Monday, February 17th, 2020 at 2:20pm
STRAY from
@BambaraBand
is out now and it's a cracker! 💥 Give it a listen at the link below! ⚡️
https://t.co/iuca9IiER7
View on Twitter
Liv.
@midniteboom
BAMBARA: Stray.
https://t.co/edsMd4qBQ2
https://t.co/cDJ7ho16RH
0
1
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Hudson Taylor
@HudsonTaylor
Monday, February 17th, 2020 at 2:17pm
Limited tix remaining for our pre-release album parties starting this weekend! Come and hear the album in full, take part in a Q&A and hear us play some new tunes!
All you have to do is preorder our album - link here:
https://t.co/HJEAUBBo4P
https://t.co/UbXq82boLP
View on Twitter
6
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Monday, February 17th, 2020 at 2:04pm
Follow
@GreatEscapeIRE
on socials for lineup updates and exclusive artist Q&A's!
https://t.co/U6gqDHJDAo
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Monday, February 17th, 2020 at 1:26pm
Note the early start ..
@killnofillpod
@sugarclubdublin
on Saturday - Doors 1pm / Show 2pm Sharp
#SOLDOUT
https://t.co/F4CJfeHGem
View on Twitter
0
0
Youtube