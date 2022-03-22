Home
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
·
Wednesday, April 27th, 2022 at 5:30am
@mcd_productions
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~ Acclaimed singer, songwriter, composer and producer
@GaryBarlow
has announced a host of new dates for A Different Stage, coming to
@Gaiety_Theatre
from 26th - 29th October
Tickets on sale this Friday 29th April at 9:30am
https://t.co/cB8irb1wjB
View on Twitter
1
0
MCD Productions
·
Wednesday, April 27th, 2022 at 5:00am
@mcd_productions
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~
@GavinJames
makes a welcome return to Kilkenny on the eve his upcoming album launch to perform a very special show at
@BallykeeffeAmph
on Thursday July 21st!
Tickets €35 on sale now from
https://t.co/aEaWN2x4d3
https://t.co/MBfKcqiMYT
View on Twitter
1
1
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, April 26th, 2022 at 3:13pm
@mcd_productions
The one and only
@Beck
plays a very special show as part of this years Summer Series at
@TCDDublin
!
Limited tickets remaining at
https://t.co/HaXrN6f0pH
https://t.co/ndLznZy8FT
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, April 26th, 2022 at 3:10pm
@mcd_productions
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~ US pop-rock band
@COIN
make their way to
@AcademyDublin
Green Room on 17th November! ⭐️
Tickets on sale from 10am this Friday
https://t.co/v9OD8LJYgd
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, April 26th, 2022 at 2:57pm
@mcd_productions
★ 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗗𝗔𝗬 & 𝗦𝗔𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗗𝗔𝗬 ★
@BillBailey
makes his long-awaited Irish return to
@3ArenaDublin
and
@SSEBelfastArena
with his brand-new show En Route to Normal! ⭐️
Last tickets released now available at
https://t.co/iY8WaZhUr8
https://t.co/7bcjmKIz60
View on Twitter
3
2
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, April 26th, 2022 at 2:07pm
@mcd_productions
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~ Drogheda drill prodigy
@a9offica
announces his biggest headliner yet at
@3olympiatheatre
on 25th October! ⭐️
Tickets on sale from 9am this Friday
https://t.co/wiJlmIZWaA
View on Twitter
0
3
