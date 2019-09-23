Home
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at 12:00pm
⚓️ 𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 🌊
@SuedeHQ
,
@PeterHook
& the Light,
@AshOfficial
,
@EdTodayFM
are set for a Summer show at
#DunLaoghaire
Harbour on May 30th!
➤ 𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦:
https://t.co/5NXhcYhYXt
https://t.co/JI6y1IIroa
View on Twitter
0
6
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at 11:18am
𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗧 ⌁
@PaulHeatonSolo
& Jacqui Abbott return to Dublin as part of their 'Manchester Calling' national album tour! Only a handful of tickets remain for the
@3ArenaDublin
on Friday 10th April!
➤ 𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 at
https://t.co/rSGBMiyw0B
https://t.co/S0OmY9UvIn
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at 11:00am
Don't miss
@iameden
at The Olympia Theatre tomorrow night! ⬛️
Very last tickets remaining:
https://t.co/Klm59Pyewc
https://t.co/uFO87GO9Ts
View on Twitter
0
12
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Niall Horan
@NiallOfficial
Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at 10:10am
The acoustic version of
#NoJudgement
is out now , hope you enjoy x
https://t.co/7DoBAU2hEd
https://t.co/Vg5BBDopzN
View on Twitter
4897
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at 9:25am
Production Hold tickets released for Mario Rosenstock // 20 Years of Gift Grub - Leisureland Galway Tonight.
Available from Leisureland Box Office at 6.45Pm tonight
https://t.co/MMDEsAdSTd
View on Twitter
1
1
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at 8:15am
✵ 𝗘𝗫𝗧𝗥𝗔 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 𝗔𝗗𝗗𝗘𝗗 ✵ Due to phenomenal demand
@NiallOfficial
's Nice To Meet Ya tour comes home to
@3ArenaDublin
on both Oct 30th & 31st with special guest
@MaisieHPeters
! 🇮🇪
𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦 on sale now at
https://t.co/X8NBVJcTuw
https://t.co/FQI6zX8j6R
View on Twitter
3
8
