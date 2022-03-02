Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
·
Friday, May 6th, 2022 at 1:04pm
@mcd_productions
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗠𝗨𝗦𝗜𝗖 ⚡️
@thisissigrid
& Bring Me The Horizon's new track 'Bad Life' is out now. Check out the video below.
Sigrid plays the
@3ArenaDublin
on 24 Nov:
https://t.co/4jaWrx0P5U
https://t.co/gYxVr9uHPQ
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
·
Friday, May 6th, 2022 at 12:48pm
@mcd_productions
𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧 𝗔𝗗𝗗𝗘𝗗 🌟
@ZHUmusic
and
@VintageCulture
will be supporting
@swedishousemfia
at the
@3ArenaDublin
this October!
Tickets:
https://t.co/HEREGLUcfb
https://t.co/m2QBqzp0xH
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
·
Friday, May 6th, 2022 at 11:30am
@mcd_productions
TONIGHT! last chance to grab tickets:
https://t.co/8uesDXUmbM
https://t.co/SsMxsVz2B0
View on Twitter
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
𝗘𝗫𝗧𝗥𝗔 𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦 𝗥𝗘𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗦𝗘𝗗 🤘🏽 TOOL are coming to the 3Arena Dublin this Friday. Limited number of great seats have just been released and are on sale now. https://t.co/8uesDXUmbM https://t.co/bSLvaeVqmT
0
1
MCD Productions
·
Friday, May 6th, 2022 at 11:15am
@mcd_productions
Snap up those
@3olympiatheatre
tickets quick ➡️
https://t.co/tSKfqApOku
https://t.co/3A7dILJYsJ
View on Twitter
Tove Lo
@ToveLo
respectfully telling you UK & Euro tour is on sale now and your presence is mandatory. what songs do you guys want to hear?? https://t.co/hfD7HwQBPL https://t.co/97egB0VRZl
1
0
MCD Productions
·
Friday, May 6th, 2022 at 11:02am
@mcd_productions
𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗗 💥
@arcadefire
are set to play the 3Arena, Dublin on August 30th this year with special guest Feist! Register for the exclusive presale now:
https://t.co/9Owh3YtogH
https://t.co/FoHXIjcQJ8
View on Twitter
6
14
MCD Productions
·
Friday, May 6th, 2022 at 8:00am
@mcd_productions
𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗗 💥 Dublin based band
@FloorShowBand
play The Workmans Cellar on 2 July! Tickets on sale at 5pm 🎫
https://t.co/YNrbVWdEAy
https://t.co/rsTftQeNAW
View on Twitter
2
4
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Manage Cookies
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/the-road-to-the-great-escape-the-grand-social/
Send
@mcd_productions
Sigrid plays the @3ArenaDublin on 24 Nov: https://t.co/4jaWrx0P5U
https://t.co/gYxVr9uHPQ
@mcd_productions
Tickets: https://t.co/HEREGLUcfb https://t.co/m2QBqzp0xH
@mcd_productions
𝗘𝗫𝗧𝗥𝗔 𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦 𝗥𝗘𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗦𝗘𝗗 🤘🏽 TOOL are coming to the 3Arena Dublin this Friday. Limited number of great seats have just been released and are on sale now. https://t.co/8uesDXUmbM https://t.co/bSLvaeVqmT
@mcd_productions
respectfully telling you UK & Euro tour is on sale now and your presence is mandatory. what songs do you guys want to hear?? https://t.co/hfD7HwQBPL https://t.co/97egB0VRZl
@mcd_productions
@mcd_productions
Youtube