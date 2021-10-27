Home
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
·
Wednesday, December 15th, 2021 at 7:14am
@mcd_productions
𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~ US DJ/producer
@PorterRobinson
makes his way to
@AcademyDublin
on 17th April! ⭐️
Tickets on sale 10am this Friday
https://t.co/sso0WOkzAq
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions
·
Wednesday, December 15th, 2021 at 7:00am
@mcd_productions
𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 ⚡️ John Doherty plays a show upstairs at
@whelanslive
on the 13th April 2022. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am
https://t.co/c8u7rBIZBx
View on Twitter
1
2
MCD Productions
·
Wednesday, December 15th, 2021 at 6:48am
@mcd_productions
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ~ Tickets for
@iamLeaHeartt
's upgraded shows at
@AcademyDublin
next April are now on sale! ⭐️
𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦:
https://t.co/Ot6owF6GI0
https://t.co/qef8D81y8f
View on Twitter
1
1
MCD Productions
·
Wednesday, December 15th, 2021 at 6:06am
@mcd_productions
𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~ The stunning
@CamilleOS
makes a welcome return to Dublin's
@3OlympiaTheatre
on Saturday 26th November 2022 ⭐️
Tickets on sale from 10am this Friday
https://t.co/yt14rDYeei
View on Twitter
1
0
MCD Productions
·
Wednesday, December 15th, 2021 at 6:06am
@mcd_productions
𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~ An incredible rising talent,
@GracieAbrams
is set to play
@AcademyDublin
Green Room on Saturday 7th May 2022! ⚡️
Tickets on sale from 9am this Thursday
https://t.co/zPIqCa5IIv
View on Twitter
0
3
MCD Productions
·
Wednesday, December 15th, 2021 at 6:06am
@mcd_productions
⭐️ 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 ⭐️
Rising Irish star
@GemmaDunleavy1
is set to play her biggest headliner yet at
@3OlympiaTheatre
Dublin on 1st April 2022! 💥
Tickets on sale 9am this Friday
https://t.co/MWprMVWP1P
View on Twitter
0
2
Youtube
