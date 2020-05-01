Home
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Friday, October 16th, 2020 at 1:00pm
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ⌁
@RakSuMusic
have announced the new date for their upcoming
@AcademyDublin
show, now set for 8th September 2021 🔥
https://t.co/XJiBlyKQql
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Friday, October 16th, 2020 at 11:19am
Don't miss
@AshleyBanjo
,
@Jordan_Banjo
and
@perrikiely
of
@Diversity_Tweet
on
@BBCTheOneShow
today ahead of their
@3ArenaDublin
and
@BelWaterfront
2021 shows!
https://t.co/n7gWhpEWnt
View on Twitter
0
2
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Friday, October 16th, 2020 at 11:00am
𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗠 ✵
@KAYTRANADA
will be streaming live from the legendary venue Societes Des Arts Technologiques in Montreal!
For more info and tickets to this exclusive live stream event, head to
https://t.co/lRNpm1Xg8W
https://t.co/GNH7lvQV3M
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Cork Opera House
@CorkOperaHouse
Friday, October 16th, 2020 at 6:45am
Tickets for Katherine Ryan's new show Missus on Fri 27 May 2022 are on sale now! 🎟️ Please note online booking available only at this time 👉
https://t.co/xtuR6gtqZf
https://t.co/fe3VQwuppQ
View on Twitter
3
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Friday, October 16th, 2020 at 6:15am
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵ The return of
@QueenExtrava
to Ireland has been rescheduled for January 2022. All original tickets valid for new dates ♛
@OlympiaTheatre
@BelWaterfront
https://t.co/tY4Ydjmahr
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Friday, October 16th, 2020 at 6:14am
Something for all the
@LittleMix
fans out there! Little Mix: LM5 - The Tour Film is coming to cinemas in Dublin, Galway, Cork, Limerick, Belfast, Craigavon & Derry on 21/22nd November! Pick up your tickets at
https://t.co/3vgjMvYkq7
💥
https://t.co/yPN5CzOUlp
View on Twitter
2
4
Youtube
