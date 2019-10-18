Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at 4:00pm
𝗘𝗫𝗧𝗥𝗔 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 for
@AntMiddleton
at the
@BelWaterfront
on 18th November is now on sale! Only very limited tickets for other dates remaining! 🔥
➤ 𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦:
https://t.co/2RjCJAqAIA
https://t.co/d59wCIUJWg
View on Twitter
0
3
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Cork Opera House
@CorkOperaHouse
Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at 3:28pm
Please note. Regrettably due to illness,
@GiftGrubMario
show is cancelled. We will be in touch with ticket holders with more info on rescheduled date as soon as possible. Sincere apologies to all of our audience members for inconvenience caused
https://t.co/Ca0Me4CTbm
View on Twitter
4
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at 3:09pm
Take Notice
@GiftGrubMario
@CorkOperaHouse
Tonight Cancelled due to Illness - stand by for news of rescheduled date - Hold on to your tickets
@CorkOperaHouse
@TicketmasterIre
Heartfelt apologies from Mario ... it can't be helped
@cunninghamprirl
https://t.co/6Eyrwv15Cd
View on Twitter
3
3
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at 12:20pm
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ✵ Critically-acclaimed American poet and activist
@AndreaGibson
performs at
@SugarClubDublin
on May 12th as part of their Right Now, I Love You Forever tour!
➤ Tickets on sale now at
https://t.co/ka6KNIE6Bo
https://t.co/aegOtDnGy9
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at 12:20pm
⚓️ 𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 🌊
@SuedeHQ
,
@PeterHook
& the Light,
@AshOfficial
,
@EdTodayFM
are set for a Summer show at
#DunLaoghaire
Harbour on May 30th!
➤ 𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦:
https://t.co/5NXhcYhYXt
https://t.co/mji5Xfw96B
View on Twitter
3
20
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at 11:54am
❄️ Tune into
@ITV
this Sunday night where Crystal by
@Cirque
will be doing a very special performance at the
@DancingOnIce
semi-finals! ❄️
https://t.co/FQf04mTZGn
View on Twitter
1
7
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/the-script-6-2/
Send
𝗘𝗫𝗧𝗥𝗔 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 for @AntMiddleton at the @BelWaterfront on 18th November is now on sale! Only very limited tickets for other dates remaining! 🔥
➤ 𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦: https://t.co/2RjCJAqAIA https://t.co/d59wCIUJWg
Please note. Regrettably due to illness, @GiftGrubMario show is cancelled. We will be in touch with ticket holders with more info on rescheduled date as soon as possible. Sincere apologies to all of our audience members for inconvenience caused https://t.co/Ca0Me4CTbm
Take Notice @GiftGrubMario @CorkOperaHouse Tonight Cancelled due to Illness - stand by for news of rescheduled date - Hold on to your tickets @CorkOperaHouse @TicketmasterIre Heartfelt apologies from Mario ... it can't be helped @cunninghamprirl https://t.co/6Eyrwv15Cd
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ✵ Critically-acclaimed American poet and activist @AndreaGibson performs at @SugarClubDublin on May 12th as part of their Right Now, I Love You Forever tour!
➤ Tickets on sale now at https://t.co/ka6KNIE6Bo https://t.co/aegOtDnGy9
⚓️ 𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 🌊
@SuedeHQ, @PeterHook & the Light, @AshOfficial, @EdTodayFM are set for a Summer show at #DunLaoghaire Harbour on May 30th!
➤ 𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦: https://t.co/5NXhcYhYXt https://t.co/mji5Xfw96B
❄️ Tune into @ITV this Sunday night where Crystal by @Cirque will be doing a very special performance at the @DancingOnIce semi-finals! ❄️ https://t.co/FQf04mTZGn
Youtube