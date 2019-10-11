Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Ricky Gervais
@rickygervais
Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 at 8:38am
And I'm bringing
#SuperNature
to one of my favourite cities in the world in May. Yes, DUBLIN!!!!!!
Tickets go on sale this Friday.
https://t.co/9lqgzmk9CC
View on Twitter
122
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 at 8:35am
✙
@TheScript
are home! Who's coming to see them at
@3ArenaDublin
this week? 🇮🇪 📸 by
@TGreggPhotos
https://t.co/TGpmDpRHXz
View on Twitter
1
7
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 at 8:28am
From arena superstars like
@The1975
or
@TheScript
, to rising talent like
@GemmaDunleavy1
and
@thisisLYRA
, it's a jam-packed week for music around the country!
https://t.co/JnAl6fCgV0
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Irish Times Culture
@IrishTimesCultr
Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 at 7:32am
Genesis to play Dublin in November as band tours for first time in 13 years
https://t.co/d0ULILGiLn
via
@IrishTimesCultr
View on Twitter
7
0
In reply toColin O'Grady
Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 at 7:15am
@ogrady1978
Hi Colin, hit this link to register:
https://t.co/x4rrfhcEiw
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 at 7:00am
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ✵ Local Boy has announced his own headline show at
@WorkmansDublin
on Friday 29th May! Tickets on sale at 10am this Friday 🇮🇪
https://t.co/DGXOYQUCqp
View on Twitter
0
3
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/the-script-6/
Send
And I'm bringing #SuperNature to one of my favourite cities in the world in May. Yes, DUBLIN!!!!!!
Tickets go on sale this Friday. https://t.co/9lqgzmk9CC
✙ @TheScript are home! Who's coming to see them at @3ArenaDublin this week? 🇮🇪 📸 by @TGreggPhotos https://t.co/TGpmDpRHXz
From arena superstars like @The1975 or @TheScript, to rising talent like @GemmaDunleavy1 and @thisisLYRA, it's a jam-packed week for music around the country!
https://t.co/JnAl6fCgV0
Genesis to play Dublin in November as band tours for first time in 13 years https://t.co/d0ULILGiLn via @IrishTimesCultr
@ogrady1978 Hi Colin, hit this link to register: https://t.co/x4rrfhcEiw
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ✵ Local Boy has announced his own headline show at @WorkmansDublin on Friday 29th May! Tickets on sale at 10am this Friday 🇮🇪 https://t.co/DGXOYQUCqp
Youtube