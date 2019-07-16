Thursday, March 12th, 2020 at 12:47pm
TO ALL GIFT GRUB LIVE TICKETHOLDERS ! ALL GIGS BETWEEN NOW AND 29th MARCH POSTPONED & WILL BE RESCHEDULED
Incl :
Mar 13 -leisureland Galway
Mar 14 -Radisson Athlone
Mar 21 -INEC -Killarney
Mar 27-Sligo
Mar 28- Letterkenny
This Fridays @KeithpBarry Show @EverymanCork has been rescheduled to Sat 27th June // All tickets Valid- No exchange necessary @CorksRedFM @joecleere @MurtWhelan @TicketmasterIre @hotpress https://t.co/3flXOD6KAX
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵ @Elbow are pleased to confirm the following rescheduled Irish dates:
28th June 2020 - @BelWaterfront
29th June 2020 - @3ArenaDublin
⌁ All tickets purchased for 3Arena on March 28th and Waterfront on March 29th remain valid for the rescheduled dates. https://t.co/sLmXsDXMVZ
𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗗𝗨𝗟𝗘𝗗 ✵ @SAARLOOSmusic have rescheduled their upcoming @ButtonFactory20 headliner, now set to take place on October 1st!
Remaining tickets available at https://t.co/lqD8R6Flnm
*Original show tickets valid for new date https://t.co/dkJ07m3ikj
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵ @Smino's Dublin date has now been moved to November 5th! Original tickets valid for new date, with a handful available at https://t.co/PqBMEJJzWv 💥 https://t.co/aNizyV9Utk
#ICYMI LISA McHUGH
Whelan’s, Thur 11th June | €20 on sale now
https://t.co/RVH6YTqkH5
@LisaMcHughx @mcd_productions https://t.co/pyD14cayxx
TO ALL GIFT GRUB LIVE TICKETHOLDERS ! ALL GIGS BETWEEN NOW AND 29th MARCH POSTPONED & WILL BE RESCHEDULED
Incl :
Mar 13 -leisureland Galway
Mar 14 -Radisson Athlone
Mar 21 -INEC -Killarney
Mar 27-Sligo
Mar 28- Letterkenny
Youtube