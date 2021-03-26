Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Ricky Gervais
@rickygervais
I ❤️ Dublin.
#SuperNature
https://t.co/R3plvKcEYf
View on Twitter
118
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Glen Bollard
@gbollardphoto
Action from last night part 2:
@easylife
@3olympiatheatre
@mcd_productions
@UniMusicIreland
https://t.co/EzVyPZWqaN
View on Twitter
1
0
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021 at 8:49am
@mcd_productions
A handful of production holds have been released for
@ThomasHeadon
tonight at
@AcademyDublin
!
Secure yours at
https://t.co/Drg79aNjfs
https://t.co/JgbaBQkvg6
View on Twitter
thomas headon why
@thomasheadon
dublin i am inside of you
2
1
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021 at 8:46am
@mcd_productions
𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~ UK singer-songwriter
@JamesTWmusic
is set to play
@AcademyDublin
2 on 28th April ⭐️
Tickets on sale from 10am this Friday
https://t.co/G6BVSFhpcI
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Glen Bollard
@gbollardphoto
Action from last night part 1:
@KawalaOfficial
supported by
@OscarBlue_
in
@academydublin
@UniMusicIreland
@mcd_productions
https://t.co/RYJCQylH36
View on Twitter
1
0
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021 at 7:02am
@mcd_productions
Due to government restrictions,
@BjornAgainAU
have rescheduled their late show at Dublin's
@3OlympiaTheatre
to Sat 5th February.
All original tickets purchased are valid for the new date – no exchange necessary. Limited number of tickets remain on sale via Ticketmaster
https://t.co/14mJTuMxRs
View on Twitter
0
0
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Manage Cookies
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/thomas-headon/
Send
@rickygervais
#SuperNature https://t.co/R3plvKcEYf
@gbollardphoto
@mcd_productions
Secure yours at https://t.co/Drg79aNjfs https://t.co/JgbaBQkvg6
dublin i am inside of you
@mcd_productions
Tickets on sale from 10am this Friday https://t.co/G6BVSFhpcI
@gbollardphoto
@mcd_productions
All original tickets purchased are valid for the new date – no exchange necessary. Limited number of tickets remain on sale via Ticketmaster https://t.co/14mJTuMxRs
Youtube