Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 at 10:00am
𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗚𝗨𝗘𝗦𝗧 ✵ We're delighted to announce
@Seratones
as special guest for
@BlackPumasMusic
at the
@OlympiaTheatre
on November 9th! Limited tickets available at
https://t.co/l7HRaknEkD
https://t.co/Wi0RScsjup
View on Twitter
2
3
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
entertainment.ie
@entertainmentIE
Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 at 8:56am
Win Tickets to Lisa McHugh, Whelans, June 2020
https://t.co/s8qoIi4GpG
View on Twitter
1
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Biffy Clyro
@BiffyClyro
Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 at 7:58am
We're excited to announce shows in the UK, Europe and Australia for 2020/21. Pre-order 'A Celebration of Endings’ from the official store or register to get early access to tickets at
https://t.co/B79tcDe0Nm
https://t.co/jgq1iNRTv9
View on Twitter
168
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Lovin Dublin
@LovinDublin
Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 at 7:49am
Mon the Biff❗️
https://t.co/D6yxvgVcyY
View on Twitter
2
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 at 7:38am
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⌁ Rising Irish alt-pop sensation
@NaoiseRoo
has announced a headline show at
@BloodyMarysD2
on May 7th!
➤ Tickets on sale from 9am this Friday 🇮🇪
https://t.co/8mFPy4TJbE
View on Twitter
1
4
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 at 7:28am
𝙍𝙀𝙎𝘾𝙃𝙀𝘿𝙐𝙇𝙀𝘿 ⌁ Unfortunately
@RegrettesBand
have postponed their upcoming EU/UK tour including their
@AcademyDublin
date which will now take place on September 1st.
All tickets remain valid for new date, however refunds can be obtained from point of purchase.
https://t.co/cIAxaTnvao
View on Twitter
0
3
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/tim-chadwick-2/
Send
𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗚𝗨𝗘𝗦𝗧 ✵ We're delighted to announce
@Seratones as special guest for @BlackPumasMusic at the @OlympiaTheatre on November 9th! Limited tickets available at https://t.co/l7HRaknEkD https://t.co/Wi0RScsjup
Win Tickets to Lisa McHugh, Whelans, June 2020
https://t.co/s8qoIi4GpG
We're excited to announce shows in the UK, Europe and Australia for 2020/21. Pre-order 'A Celebration of Endings’ from the official store or register to get early access to tickets at https://t.co/B79tcDe0Nm https://t.co/jgq1iNRTv9
Mon the Biff❗️
https://t.co/D6yxvgVcyY
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⌁ Rising Irish alt-pop sensation @NaoiseRoo has announced a headline show at @BloodyMarysD2 on May 7th!
➤ Tickets on sale from 9am this Friday 🇮🇪 https://t.co/8mFPy4TJbE
𝙍𝙀𝙎𝘾𝙃𝙀𝘿𝙐𝙇𝙀𝘿 ⌁ Unfortunately @RegrettesBand have postponed their upcoming EU/UK tour including their @AcademyDublin date which will now take place on September 1st.
All tickets remain valid for new date, however refunds can be obtained from point of purchase. https://t.co/cIAxaTnvao
Youtube