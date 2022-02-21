Home
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
·
Thursday, May 26th, 2022 at 2:30pm
@mcd_productions
✨ 𝗟𝗔𝗦𝗧 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗘✨ Only a handful of tickets remaining for rock icon
@BryanAdams
this week! 🎸
~ Sunday /
@SSEBelfastArena
~ Monday /
@3ArenaDublin
Book yours now at
https://t.co/Qhgah0SkGn
https://t.co/CYeW2RdyOX
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
·
Thursday, May 26th, 2022 at 1:27pm
@mcd_productions
✨
#3HailMarys
by Tommy Marren - thought-provoking and funny with a script meticulously crafted to ensure sensitivity and compassion to the subject of dementia ✨
📅 7th - 12th June
@3OlympiaTheatre
🎟 Book now:
https://t.co/6KUGfaNYPf
https://t.co/phOnEOh6vZ
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Keith Barry
@KeithpBarry
Galway I'm coming for ya!
https://t.co/Zbf0rv86I0
View on Twitter
Town Hall Theatre
@THTG
Catch Keith's show in the Black Box Theatre on June 23rd
https://t.co/W1ILJ6acEt https://t.co/SSBHgDkJUK
3
0
MCD Productions
·
Thursday, May 26th, 2022 at 11:08am
@mcd_productions
✨ Celebrated UK singer-songwriter
@stephenfretwell
is coming to Belfast, Limerick and Dublin this summer!
Get your tickets while you still can from
https://t.co/Ce0Z5t5q3f
https://t.co/qCEzOgf28e
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
·
Thursday, May 26th, 2022 at 10:15am
@mcd_productions
🕶 𝙂𝙄𝙂 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ☀️
@DJJohnGibbons
returns to
@AcademyDublin
on Saturday 20th August! ☀️
✨ Tickets on sale from 10am Friday ✨
https://t.co/bFcxyDfyB7
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions
·
Thursday, May 26th, 2022 at 10:15am
@mcd_productions
✨ This week's host of
@haveigotnews
, the hilarious
@RonJichardson
is bringing The Knitwit Tour to
@3OlympiaTheatre
next January! ⭐️
Book your tickets here:
https://t.co/Z0Sw1fRaG2
View on Twitter
0
0
