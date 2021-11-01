Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Mario Rosenstock
@GiftGrubMario
I’m on Instagram posting videos & sketches -follow here
https://t.co/R20AgKmsUL
View on Twitter
6
0
MCD Productions
·
Sunday, December 19th, 2021 at 1:44pm
@mcd_productions
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ~ Extra seats now released for Corteo by
@Cirque
du Soleil coming to
@3ArenaDublin
this July! ⭐️
Find yours at
https://t.co/BpXPySvMcn
https://t.co/f7EHIYOGNn
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions
·
Sunday, December 19th, 2021 at 1:23pm
@mcd_productions
Don't miss the hilarious
@TimJDillon
at
@3OlympiaTheatre
this January!
Second show now added due to phenomenal demand!💥
Tickets available at
https://t.co/k9Oa7OddP4
https://t.co/SgGjoPM1O4
View on Twitter
1
1
MCD Productions
·
Sunday, December 19th, 2021 at 1:23pm
@mcd_productions
𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ~ Brooklyn's
@Isaac__Jones
is now set to play
@WorkmansDublin
Cellar on 24th February 2022 💥
➤ TICKETS:
https://t.co/93aTEx5Jlv
https://t.co/i6pFNpGkOM
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
·
Sunday, December 19th, 2021 at 1:23pm
@mcd_productions
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ~
@NoelGallagher
's High Flying Birds return once more alongside
@TDCinema
Club and
@ConfidenceManTM
to play St. Anne's Park in Dublin on the June Bank Holiday weekend!
⚡️ 𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦:
https://t.co/I3QaeQwK3e
⚡️
View on Twitter
1
0
MCD Productions
·
Sunday, December 19th, 2021 at 1:17pm
@mcd_productions
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ~
@CamilleOS
returns to Dublin's
@3olympiatheatre
next November, with tickets now on sale!
Get yours at
https://t.co/7VvExTEtKu
⭐️
https://t.co/EnPUbxdH2F
View on Twitter
1
1
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Manage Cookies
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/tim-dillon/
Send
@GiftGrubMario
https://t.co/R20AgKmsUL
@mcd_productions
Find yours at https://t.co/BpXPySvMcn https://t.co/f7EHIYOGNn
@mcd_productions
Second show now added due to phenomenal demand!💥
Tickets available at https://t.co/k9Oa7OddP4 https://t.co/SgGjoPM1O4
@mcd_productions
➤ TICKETS: https://t.co/93aTEx5Jlv https://t.co/i6pFNpGkOM
@mcd_productions
⚡️ 𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦: https://t.co/I3QaeQwK3e ⚡️
@mcd_productions
Get yours at https://t.co/7VvExTEtKu ⭐️ https://t.co/EnPUbxdH2F
Youtube