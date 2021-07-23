Home
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, December 21st, 2021 at 1:53pm
@mcd_productions
Don't miss
@KeithpBarry
's brand new tour 'Reconnected', taking place all around Ireland from April - June 2022
All tickets from original dates remain valid, with limited number available at
https://t.co/LqQU0yJTHY
⭐️
https://t.co/jGXvFPkPUq
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, December 21st, 2021 at 1:48pm
@mcd_productions
~ Canadian Rock icon
@BryanAdams
is back in Belfast and Dublin 29/30th May 2022!
Tickets:
https://t.co/KKVkLV6CgO
⭐️
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, December 21st, 2021 at 1:42pm
@mcd_productions
Norwegian pop sensation
@thisisSigrid
is back this March, returning to play
@3ArenaDublin
!
Get your tickets now over at
https://t.co/N8wLXb6faI
⚡
https://t.co/8V7ahf5pj4
View on Twitter
0
2
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, December 21st, 2021 at 1:05pm
@mcd_productions
~
@Whitesnake
+
@ForeignerMusic
w/ special guests
@EuropeTheBand
are coming to
@3ArenaDublin
this May! 🔥
➤ TICKETS:
https://t.co/I1O6i2yHTQ
https://t.co/qRhUZQn1RV
View on Twitter
0
2
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, December 21st, 2021 at 8:45am
@mcd_productions
One last
#12GigsOfChristmas
competition is coming up later this afternoon over on TikTok!
➤➤
https://t.co/8kogUFif2x
Any guesses on the prize..? 👀
https://t.co/0C83DEqmEd
View on Twitter
0
5
MCD Productions
·
Tuesday, December 21st, 2021 at 7:43am
@mcd_productions
~ 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~
@MarkTremonti
is now set to return to
@AcademyDublin
and
@LimelightNI
this June! Original tickets valid for new dates ⚡️
➤ TICKETS:
https://t.co/8XBM0dF58d
🔥
View on Twitter
0
0
Youtube
