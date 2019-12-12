Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, April 15th, 2020 at 1:24pm
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵
@LisaMcHughx
's highly anticipated national tour has now been rescheduled to take place in October. All original tickets valid for new dates with the rest on sale at
https://t.co/br3gzYkAHW
🇮🇪
https://t.co/5it9hRUrwd
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, April 15th, 2020 at 1:00pm
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ⌁
@StomptownBrass
have now rescheduled their
@OpiumLiveDublin
show to Friday 25th September.
All original tickets valid with remainder on sale at
https://t.co/JCrX0FgLWH
🔥
https://t.co/zaabat9Kw3
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, April 15th, 2020 at 12:16pm
Now that the ☀️ is back in business, we've curated a mix of fresh sounds for our new Grand Stretch (in the evening)
#Spotify
playlist! 🎵
Who should we add next week?!
Tell us below and don't forget to FOLLOW! 🔥
https://t.co/kaMOICTftB
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Danni Fro
@DanniFroto
Wednesday, April 15th, 2020 at 10:38am
Ahh thanks guys ❤️ much love 😎🔥
https://t.co/xbRcKoKz4p
View on Twitter
1
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Wednesday, April 15th, 2020 at 9:22am
Coming to
@olympiatheatre
Nov 1st
@AlexisFfrench
on sale now - tickets here -
https://t.co/1kIZBv3lts
https://t.co/ZqWIgqUtUO
View on Twitter
1
1
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Biffy Clyro
@BiffyClyro
Wednesday, April 15th, 2020 at 8:11am
This week we are moving to
@YouTube
for Simon's acoustic session on Friday at 6pm (UK time). It's
#BiffyDressDown
this week so sweatpants on!! You can watch last week's performance now at
https://t.co/XFHHWMZd55
#StayAtHome
#WithMe
View on Twitter
40
0
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/tom-rosenthal-2/
Send
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵ @LisaMcHughx's highly anticipated national tour has now been rescheduled to take place in October. All original tickets valid for new dates with the rest on sale at https://t.co/br3gzYkAHW 🇮🇪 https://t.co/5it9hRUrwd
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ⌁ @StomptownBrass have now rescheduled their @OpiumLiveDublin show to Friday 25th September.
All original tickets valid with remainder on sale at https://t.co/JCrX0FgLWH 🔥 https://t.co/zaabat9Kw3
Now that the ☀️ is back in business, we've curated a mix of fresh sounds for our new Grand Stretch (in the evening) #Spotify playlist! 🎵
Who should we add next week?!
Tell us below and don't forget to FOLLOW! 🔥
https://t.co/kaMOICTftB
Ahh thanks guys ❤️ much love 😎🔥 https://t.co/xbRcKoKz4p
Coming to @olympiatheatre Nov 1st @AlexisFfrench on sale now - tickets here - https://t.co/1kIZBv3lts https://t.co/ZqWIgqUtUO
This week we are moving to @YouTube for Simon's acoustic session on Friday at 6pm (UK time). It's #BiffyDressDown this week so sweatpants on!! You can watch last week's performance now at https://t.co/XFHHWMZd55 #StayAtHome #WithMe
Youtube