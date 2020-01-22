Home
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Tuesday, April 28th, 2020 at 6:25pm
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ⌁
@StomptownBrass
have now rescheduled their
@OpiumLiveDublin
show to Friday 25th September.
All original tickets valid with remainder on sale at
https://t.co/JCrX0FgLWH
🔥
https://t.co/zWr0ElK5xQ
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Tuesday, April 28th, 2020 at 2:01pm
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ✵
@JPSaxe
has confirmed a rescheduled date for his Dublin show at
@AcademyDublin
2, now set for October 21st!
All original tickets valid with remainder on sale at
https://t.co/HbjWK7LJNo
🔥
https://t.co/J3eAvNRW7O
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Rodrigo y Gabriela
@rodgab
Tuesday, April 28th, 2020 at 1:54pm
RyG last played NPR's Tiny Desk in 2009 and they're back for a Tiny Desk concert but this time at HOME! Thank you
@NPR
&
@BobBoilen
Watch full video:
https://t.co/m99FOhzhmI
#stayhome
https://t.co/xXCZZcMjhK
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Tuesday, April 28th, 2020 at 12:01pm
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗦 ✵
@GerryCinnamon
has rescheduled his Irish tour dates to June 2021. All original tickets valid for new dates. Subject to licence.
https://t.co/a0lQnHsecF
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
GERRY CINNAMON
@GerryCinnamon
Tuesday, April 28th, 2020 at 12:00pm
Rescheduled dates for NI/IRE and Hampden.
Until next time. Stay safe. ❤️
https://t.co/pkULQVXkYk
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Biffy Clyro
@BiffyClyro
Tuesday, April 28th, 2020 at 11:12am
Last friday night’s live stream is available to rewatch now. Follow Biffy and set your reminder for the stream this coming Friday at
https://t.co/S9WEFpiEAH
https://t.co/O56GhjUceo
