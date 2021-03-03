Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
·
Friday, February 25th, 2022 at 7:04am
@mcd_productions
⚡️
@Moncrieffmusic
hits the road again this spring, stopping at
@academydublin
on 23rd April. Limited tickets remaining so get yours quick via
@tmie
⭐️
https://t.co/t4L9zLOdsp
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
·
Friday, February 25th, 2022 at 7:00am
@mcd_productions
~ 𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 /
@Electric6
return on Saturday 3rd December to play
@AcademyDublin
alongside special guests
@Vulpynes
!
⚡️ Tickets on sale now at
https://t.co/lRcfi4MRNA
⚡️
https://t.co/2RACErehsU
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
·
Friday, February 25th, 2022 at 7:00am
@mcd_productions
~ 𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ~ Tickets for rising star
@AbyCoulibaly3
at Dublin's
@TheSoundHouse_
this April are now on sale. Pick yours up at
https://t.co/qfF6fsBHZr
💥
https://t.co/uCW9UqBPZH
View on Twitter
2
3
MCD Productions
·
Friday, February 25th, 2022 at 7:00am
@mcd_productions
~ 𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 / Scottish singer-songwriter
@CalumBowie
makes his way to
@AcademyDublin
2 this July!
Tickets on sale now at
https://t.co/AkqMjDUBV0
https://t.co/TrlTqQcITK
View on Twitter
0
0
MCD Productions
·
Friday, February 25th, 2022 at 7:00am
@mcd_productions
~ 𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 /
@PaulHeatonSOLO
& Jacqui Abbott are set to play at Dublin’s St. Anne’s Park on Saturday 4th June 2022, featuring support from very special guests Deacon Blue! 🎵
Tickets on sale now at
https://t.co/EofhvuQogs
https://t.co/QAUcfW3Yud
View on Twitter
1
0
MCD Productions
·
Friday, February 25th, 2022 at 7:00am
@mcd_productions
~ 𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 / Tickets for
#Silky
's extra date at
@AcademyDublin
this June are now on sale! 🔥
Get yours at
https://t.co/HUE3gYj0nI
https://t.co/C7Xxmm2zSK
View on Twitter
0
0
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Manage Cookies
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/ub40-featuring-ali-campbell-astro/
Send
@mcd_productions
@mcd_productions
⚡️ Tickets on sale now at https://t.co/lRcfi4MRNA ⚡️ https://t.co/2RACErehsU
@mcd_productions
@mcd_productions
Tickets on sale now at https://t.co/AkqMjDUBV0 https://t.co/TrlTqQcITK
@mcd_productions
Tickets on sale now at https://t.co/EofhvuQogs https://t.co/QAUcfW3Yud
@mcd_productions
Get yours at https://t.co/HUE3gYj0nI https://t.co/C7Xxmm2zSK
Youtube