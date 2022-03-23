Home
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
·
Monday, May 23rd, 2022 at 7:40am
@mcd_productions
✨ 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗪𝗘𝗘𝗞 ✨ The fantastic
@KeithpBarry
comes to
@MullingarPark
Hotel and Dublin's
@3olympiatheatre
this weekend with his hotly anticipated Reconnected Tour. Don't miss out!✨
𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦 /
https://t.co/LqQU0yJTHY
https://t.co/wKGocr3k0g
Patrick
@paa_trick_
that was quick, Belfast not far behind 🇮🇪
@CAVETOWN
@orlagartland
@TessaViolet
https://t.co/gceg5Z0E5z
the script
@thescript
Our Greatest Hits tour is well underway!! These shows have been amazing so far 🤘🏻 last remaining tickets for UK & Ireland shows are available NOW!!
https://t.co/iHtTowemP2
#TalesFromTheScriptTour
https://t.co/AodYqP4pLF
MCD Productions
·
Monday, May 23rd, 2022 at 5:00am
@mcd_productions
The legendary
@paulwellerHQ
is back this October with shows in Galway, Dublin and Belfast! ✨
Tickets on sale from 9am this Friday
https://t.co/oWWRPgvnBK
MCD Productions
·
Sunday, May 22nd, 2022 at 2:59pm
@mcd_productions
⚡️
@PaoloNutini
makes his long-awaited Irish return this Summer! ⚡️
21st Aug /
@TheMilkMarket
, Limerick
24th Aug /
@3OlympiaTheatre
, Dublin
Tickets on sale 9am Wed 25th May
https://t.co/cEdp8Q9rN1
MCD Productions
·
Sunday, May 22nd, 2022 at 2:56pm
@mcd_productions
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ⚡️ Tickets for
@ArcadeFire
second night at
@3ArenaDublin
alongside
@FeistMusic
this August are now on sale! ⚡️
𝗚𝗘𝗧 𝗬𝗢𝗨𝗥𝗦 at
https://t.co/qwbat9LziQ
https://t.co/wTbh9vz9M1
