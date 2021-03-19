Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Kawehi
@iamkawehi
Monday, November 8th, 2021 at 3:39pm
Gonna be my first time in Ireland!!! Can’t wait!!
https://t.co/srTQqzNRQp
View on Twitter
2
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Monday, November 8th, 2021 at 2:14pm
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ~
@Iamkawehi
is now set to bring her critically-acclaimed sound to
@WhelansLive
on 15th April
Original tickets valid with remainder on sale via
https://t.co/cne1gBuNL2
⭐️
https://t.co/lUhWzqazfH
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Westlife
@westlifemusic
Monday, November 8th, 2021 at 1:36pm
You all asked for it and we’ve got it!! Starlight video premiere, 12pm GMT, tomorrow. Are you ready? 💫
https://t.co/nNRvwXOJOR
https://t.co/jkMdNS1Ag6
View on Twitter
189
0
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Ticketmaster Ireland
@TicketmasterIre
Monday, November 8th, 2021 at 1:17pm
📣 𝗦𝗛𝗢𝗪 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 -
@iamkawehi
is moving her show at
@whelanslive
from 25 November 2021 to 15 April 2022. All original tickets remain valid.✨
🎫 Remaining tickets for new date here -
https://t.co/nhf9dY9Mka
https://t.co/5EofQGPlH8
View on Twitter
4
0
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Monday, November 8th, 2021 at 12:38pm
𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~
@NathanGurdWorld
has been added as special guest for
@RakSuMusic
's hotly anticipated
@AcademyDublin
show on 15th November!
Limited tickets remaining at
https://t.co/uC2w4TlGQl
https://t.co/HeicoWxjIK
View on Twitter
2
11
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Ticketmaster Ireland
@TicketmasterIre
Monday, November 8th, 2021 at 12:28pm
👀 Check out
@michelletheband
most recent single "MESS U MADE" out now with their live performance video. 😍
🎫 Remaining tickets to their show in February are available here -
https://t.co/R0AlJqwxol
https://t.co/el0vZv3G0f
View on Twitter
1
0
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Manage Cookies
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/van-morrison-2021/
Send
Gonna be my first time in Ireland!!! Can’t wait!! https://t.co/srTQqzNRQp
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ~ @Iamkawehi is now set to bring her critically-acclaimed sound to @WhelansLive on 15th April
Original tickets valid with remainder on sale via https://t.co/cne1gBuNL2 ⭐️ https://t.co/lUhWzqazfH
You all asked for it and we’ve got it!! Starlight video premiere, 12pm GMT, tomorrow. Are you ready? 💫
https://t.co/nNRvwXOJOR https://t.co/jkMdNS1Ag6
📣 𝗦𝗛𝗢𝗪 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 - @iamkawehi is moving her show at @whelanslive from 25 November 2021 to 15 April 2022. All original tickets remain valid.✨
🎫 Remaining tickets for new date here - https://t.co/nhf9dY9Mka https://t.co/5EofQGPlH8
𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ~ @NathanGurdWorld has been added as special guest for @RakSuMusic's hotly anticipated @AcademyDublin show on 15th November!
Limited tickets remaining at https://t.co/uC2w4TlGQl https://t.co/HeicoWxjIK
👀 Check out @michelletheband most recent single "MESS U MADE" out now with their live performance video. 😍
🎫 Remaining tickets to their show in February are available here - https://t.co/R0AlJqwxol
https://t.co/el0vZv3G0f
Youtube