Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
·
Friday, April 1st, 2022 at 1:20pm
@mcd_productions
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 ~ Pioneering industrial outfit
@MinistryBand
are set to play
@NationalStad
on 4th November 2022 alongside special guests
@69EyesOfficial
&
@officialwed13
🔥
➤ TICKETS 👉
https://t.co/ZBC1eGNznC
https://t.co/J1dYAxiVNx
View on Twitter
2
1
MCD Productions
·
Friday, April 1st, 2022 at 1:11pm
@mcd_productions
Going to be two great shows next month in
@OpiumLiveDublin
and
@LimelightNI
Tickets:
https://t.co/xX1hY5QwPE
https://t.co/6UiWLWigg2
View on Twitter
Twin Atlantic
@twinatlantic
Belfast & Dublin we are happy to announce that Lauren Ann will be joining us along with @DeclanWelsh. If you haven’t got your tickets yet, what are you waiting for?
https://t.co/WIdbiGibUj https://t.co/DpdkzSEqgl
0
1
MCD Productions
·
Friday, April 1st, 2022 at 12:41pm
@mcd_productions
🎶🔥 Hear this brilliant new track live when
@FyaFoxMusic
plays
@thesoundhouse_
this June! Grab a ticket while you still can:
https://t.co/RVg1EVgYO7
https://t.co/CHXzdNMhxP
View on Twitter
FYA FOX
@FyaFoxMusic
“It’s dark, indulgent and has a chorus you can’t ignore. Complete pop perfection!” - @acrosstheline @BBCSounds
Massive thanks @Gemma_Bradley_ for the review🔥🖤
https://t.co/sXqCLoJLsC
0
1
In reply toPlanet Rock
@PlanetRockRadio
@Whitesnake
@ForeignerMusic
@europetheband
@3ArenaDublin
How to listen 📻
On the PLANET ROCK app
Ask your smart speaker to play PLANET ROCK
DAB Digital Radio
Ticket Link:
https://t.co/uhHcPOLMpb
View on Twitter
1
0
MCD Productions
·
Friday, April 1st, 2022 at 12:29pm
@mcd_productions
Tune into
@PlanetRockRadio
tomorrow at 1pm when rock legend David Coverdale takes over the airwaves playing an hour of his favourite tunes.Don’t miss
@Whitesnake
,
@ForeignerMusic
and
@EuropeTheBand
when begin their 2022 European tour
@3ArenaDublin
on May 10th. Tickets on sale now
https://t.co/Xe7MI67cbp
View on Twitter
1
2
MCD Productions Retweeted
·
Harry Styles.
@Harry_Styles
As It Was. Out Now.
https://t.co/xMl5k8VesC
https://t.co/TuHZwECTQZ
View on Twitter
146315
0
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Manage Cookies
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/walt-disco/
Send
@mcd_productions
➤ TICKETS 👉 https://t.co/ZBC1eGNznC https://t.co/J1dYAxiVNx
@mcd_productions
Tickets: https://t.co/xX1hY5QwPE https://t.co/6UiWLWigg2
Belfast & Dublin we are happy to announce that Lauren Ann will be joining us along with @DeclanWelsh. If you haven’t got your tickets yet, what are you waiting for?
https://t.co/WIdbiGibUj https://t.co/DpdkzSEqgl
@mcd_productions
“It’s dark, indulgent and has a chorus you can’t ignore. Complete pop perfection!” - @acrosstheline @BBCSounds
Massive thanks @Gemma_Bradley_ for the review🔥🖤
https://t.co/sXqCLoJLsC
On the PLANET ROCK app
Ask your smart speaker to play PLANET ROCK
DAB Digital Radio
Ticket Link: https://t.co/uhHcPOLMpb
@mcd_productions
@Harry_Styles
https://t.co/xMl5k8VesC https://t.co/TuHZwECTQZ
Youtube