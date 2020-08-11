Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Press enter to begin your search
No menu assigned!
Social Media Feeds
Twitter
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Monday, February 15th, 2021 at 7:17am
⚡️ If you listen to one thing today, check out the new
@palewaves
album 'Who Am I?' 🎧
https://t.co/WAKn71xGbO
https://t.co/9v29ezbP8b
View on Twitter
PALE WAVES
@palewaves
Who Am I? is out now. We’re so glad it’s finally yours, and hope this album helps you makes sense of who you are, the same way it’s helped us 🖤☠️
https://t.co/yHeyamUM3C
https://t.co/hzIk3jLy6S
2
2
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Sunday, February 14th, 2021 at 4:21pm
To all the lovers out there, today's not just about roses and chocolates. It's about showing you care, so tell someone close you love them as much as we all
#lovelive
!
♥️ Happy
#ValentinesDay
https://t.co/CINH3O6Cxt
View on Twitter
0
1
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Sunday, February 14th, 2021 at 1:37pm
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ⚡️ Doves highly anticipated Irish return has now been rescheduled to 14th/15th February 2022.
Original tickets valid for new dates with remainder on sale at
https://t.co/WXCy7JmoD1
🔥
@DovesMusicBlog
@OlympiaTheatre
@LimelightNI
https://t.co/pCXNEsGXI7
View on Twitter
0
2
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Sunday, February 14th, 2021 at 11:21am
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ⚡️
@SomebodysChild1
is set to play his next highly anticipated Dublin show at
@ButtonFactory20
on 26th November 2021
🇮🇪 Tickets available from Ticketmaster at
https://t.co/WB6jCjVWkj
⚡️
https://t.co/iLhPTO8ujb
View on Twitter
0
2
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Sunday, February 14th, 2021 at 11:21am
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 💥 Emerging Irish pop act
@thisisFranki
plays Upstairs at
@WhelansLive
on 28th October 🇮🇪
Tickets over at
https://t.co/nGT9o6v9Jk
🎟
https://t.co/mKWEVP1eIF
View on Twitter
0
2
MCD Productions
@mcd_productions
Saturday, February 13th, 2021 at 7:42pm
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ⚡️
@SomebodysChild1
is set to play his next highly anticipated Dublin show at
@ButtonFactory20
on 26th November 2021
🇮🇪 Tickets available from Ticketmaster at
https://t.co/WB6jCjVWkj
⚡️
https://t.co/3aoaqvsBwR
View on Twitter
0
2
Youtube
About Us
Contact Us
This Week
Artists A-Z
Venues
FAQ
Help
Ticket & Age Policy
Access Info. / Special Needs
Competitions
Sign up to the MCD Newsletter & Event News. You can update your preferences at any time.
Subscribe Now
Copyright MCD All Rights Reserved
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Manage Cookies
Home
News
Listings
Just Announced
This Week
Event Calendar
All Events
Artists
Genres
Venues
Music
Live Music
Outdoor & Festivals
Alternative & Indie
Clubs & Dance
Country and Folk
Jazz/Blues
Pop
R&B/Urban Soul
Rap & Hip-Hop
Rock/Metal
Tribute Bands
World
Arts & Theatre
Arts & Theatre
Ballet & Dance
Classical
Drama
Museums
Musicals
Opera
Comedy
Family & Exhibitions
Friend's email
Message
https://mcd.ie/listing/william-prince/
Send
⚡️ If you listen to one thing today, check out the new @palewaves album 'Who Am I?' 🎧 https://t.co/WAKn71xGbO https://t.co/9v29ezbP8b
Who Am I? is out now. We’re so glad it’s finally yours, and hope this album helps you makes sense of who you are, the same way it’s helped us 🖤☠️
https://t.co/yHeyamUM3C https://t.co/hzIk3jLy6S
To all the lovers out there, today's not just about roses and chocolates. It's about showing you care, so tell someone close you love them as much as we all #lovelive!
♥️ Happy #ValentinesDay https://t.co/CINH3O6Cxt
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ⚡️ Doves highly anticipated Irish return has now been rescheduled to 14th/15th February 2022.
Original tickets valid for new dates with remainder on sale at https://t.co/WXCy7JmoD1 🔥
@DovesMusicBlog
@OlympiaTheatre
@LimelightNI https://t.co/pCXNEsGXI7
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ⚡️
@SomebodysChild1 is set to play his next highly anticipated Dublin show at @ButtonFactory20 on 26th November 2021
🇮🇪 Tickets available from Ticketmaster at https://t.co/WB6jCjVWkj ⚡️ https://t.co/iLhPTO8ujb
𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗪 💥 Emerging Irish pop act @thisisFranki plays Upstairs at @WhelansLive on 28th October 🇮🇪
Tickets over at https://t.co/nGT9o6v9Jk 🎟 https://t.co/mKWEVP1eIF
𝗚𝗜𝗚 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ⚡️
@SomebodysChild1 is set to play his next highly anticipated Dublin show at @ButtonFactory20 on 26th November 2021
🇮🇪 Tickets available from Ticketmaster at https://t.co/WB6jCjVWkj ⚡️ https://t.co/3aoaqvsBwR
Youtube